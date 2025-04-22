Vehicle Fire Blocks All Northbound Lanes on I-85 in Jackson County

A vehicle fire completely shut down all northbound lanes on I-85 in Jackson County this morning. The blockage is located just before Winder Highway (mile marker 129), according to Georgia Department of Transportation officials. Traffic came to a standstill as emergency crews responded to the scene.
By The Numbers: The incident was reported early this morning, giving commuters a significant delay during the morning rush hour.
What We Don’t Know: The cause of the vehicle fire remains unclear at this time. There is no information yet about any injuries.
Take Action: Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 through Jackson County should seek alternate routes. Check Georgia 511 for real-time traffic updates before heading out, as conditions may change. Those already caught in traffic should remain patient, stay in their vehicles, and keep emergency lanes clear for first responders.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.