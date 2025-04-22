Vehicle Fire Blocks All Northbound Lanes on I-85 in Jackson County

Share

A vehicle fire completely shut down all northbound lanes on I-85 in Jackson County this morning. The blockage is located just before Winder Highway (mile marker 129), according to Georgia Department of Transportation officials. Traffic came to a standstill as emergency crews responded to the scene.

By The Numbers: The incident was reported early this morning, giving commuters a significant delay during the morning rush hour.

What We Don’t Know: The cause of the vehicle fire remains unclear at this time. There is no information yet about any injuries.

Take Action: Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 through Jackson County should seek alternate routes. Check Georgia 511 for real-time traffic updates before heading out, as conditions may change. Those already caught in traffic should remain patient, stay in their vehicles, and keep emergency lanes clear for first responders.