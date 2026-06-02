The city of Tifton will spray for mosquitoes Thursday, June 4, from 7 to 10 p.m.

What’s Happening: The city announced the spraying two days ahead of the scheduled treatment. Mosquito spraying typically involves trucks or equipment moving through neighborhoods and releasing pesticide into the air to kill adult mosquitoes.

What’s Important: Only District 1 is scheduled for spraying this round. Residents can find out which district they live in by checking the city’s district map.

How This Affects Real People: People in District 1 who are sensitive to pesticides, or who have pets or young children, may want to stay indoors between 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Path Forward: The city has not announced whether other districts are scheduled for spraying in the coming days or weeks. Residents outside District 1 can monitor the city’s mosquito control page for updates.