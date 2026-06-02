Someone is calling Fayette County residents and pretending to be a sheriff’s employee, demanding money to help them skip jury duty, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says.

What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office says it has received multiple reports of people impersonating a sheriff’s employee by phone. The callers tell residents they must pay money upfront to avoid jury duty.

What’s Important: The sheriff’s office says it has never asked anyone to pay money over the phone and never will. It also says no law enforcement agency will ever ask for gift cards or bitcoin as a form of payment.

How This Affects Real People: If you get one of these calls, do not pay. You can report the scam or ask questions by calling the sheriff’s watch office at (770) 461-6353.

The Path Forward: The sheriff’s office is asking residents to pass the warning along to friends, family, and elderly neighbors.