A Bleckley County deputy who was responding to an unrelated call ended up arresting a teenager wanted for kidnapping in Alabama.

What’s Happening: 18-year-old Brian Lucious Jr. was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Baldwin County, Alabama. Deputies identified him while they were already on scene for a separate call.

What’s Important: Lucious did not resist arrest, according to the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office. He is now waiting to be sent back to Alabama to face the charge.

The Path Forward: Lucious remains in custody in Bleckley County while the extradition process moves forward. Under Georgia law, the transfer requires a formal request from Alabama and a review before he can be handed over.