A Bleckley County deputy who was responding to an unrelated call ended up arresting a teenager wanted for kidnapping in Alabama.
What’s Happening: 18-year-old Brian Lucious Jr. was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Baldwin County, Alabama. Deputies identified him while they were already on scene for a separate call.
What’s Important: Lucious did not resist arrest, according to the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office. He is now waiting to be sent back to Alabama to face the charge.
The Path Forward: Lucious remains in custody in Bleckley County while the extradition process moves forward. Under Georgia law, the transfer requires a formal request from Alabama and a review before he can be handed over.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.