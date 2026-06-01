A man was found dead inside a vacant building in Cobb County last month, and a second man has now been charged in connection with the death.

What happened: On May 21, a maintenance worker went to a shuttered former supermarket at 3300 Cobb Parkway SE to check for a possible water leak. Inside, he found 43-year-old James Connell dead. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Connell dead at the scene. Police say they suspect foul play.

The charge: As of Monday, 34-year-old Micah Deangelo Garner has been charged with concealing a death, meaning he is accused of hiding or covering up the circumstances surrounding Connell’s death. Garner is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

What’s important: The building where Connell was found had been closed since 2024. Police have not said how long Connell had been inside before the maintenance worker discovered him.

The investigation: The case remains active and ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3945. The case number is 26032176.