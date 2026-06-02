One person died and another was flown to a hospital after a car left the road, hit a billboard and flipped over in Crisp County early Tuesday morning, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: The crash happened around 7 a.m. at milepost 98 on I-75. The sheriff’s office said the driver left the road, went airborne, struck a billboard and overturned.

What we know: The name of the person who died has not been released. Authorities said they are waiting until the family has been told. One passenger was flown by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff’s office did not say how many people total were in the vehicle or the condition of the person who was airlifted.

The investigation: The Georgia State Patrol, which handles traffic crash investigations in Georgia, is leading the investigation into the crash.