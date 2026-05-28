What happened: Cobb County police officers went to Town Center Mall around 1:59 p.m. after a shoplifting was reported in progress. An officer approached the suspect, who ran through the parking lot. The man then pulled out a handgun. The officer fired, hitting the suspect.

What we know: The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition and died there. His name has not been released. Police say they are waiting to notify his family first. No officers were hurt.

What’s next: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a state agency that independently reviews police shootings, will lead the investigation. When that work is done, the findings go to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether anyone should face charges.

By the numbers: The shooting happened at 1:59 p.m. One person is dead. No officers were hurt.