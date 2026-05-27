A tree has fallen on Lower Scott Mill Road in Cherokee County, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.

What’s Happening: The Sheriff’s Office reported the downed tree at 4:05 p.m. The road should be avoided, officials say. No details about how much of the road is blocked or whether power lines are involved have been released.

What’s Important: No timeline for reopening has been announced. Drivers should find another way around until the road is cleared.

Second closure today: This is the second Cherokee County road taken out by a fallen tree Wednesday. Earlier in the day, a large tree came down across both lanes of Holbrook Campground Road near the 2250 block, shutting it down completely in both directions. That road also remains closed with no reopening timeline.

The Path Forward: Drivers in Cherokee County should plan for alternate routes on both roads until officials say they are clear.