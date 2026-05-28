Voters recovering from the long list of candidates that greeted them on their primary election ballots last week will have to return to the polls soon for runoff elections.

The Atlanta Press Club will help voters make informed choices with a final round of livestreamed debates Sunday and Monday.

It is the latest installment in a two-decade tradition that “provides the most comprehensive, timely and widely viewed series of political debates during every election year in Georgia,” according to the press club, which has been hosting the forums with Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Their forums in late April featured crowded fields, with each candidate receiving minimal airtime. Now, with some primary races decided and others whittled to two candidates from each party, each office seeker who accepts an invitation to debate will get more time.

Sunday’s schedule features the remaining two Republicans vying for U.S. Senate and hoping to contest incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in the November general election, along with the two Republican candidates for Public Service Commission District 5 to succeed Tricia Pridemore, a Republican who did not seek reelection.

Also on Sunday, the press club will host forums for the two surviving candidates from each party running for lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

Monday’s schedule features the governor’s race. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson were the top vote-getters in last week’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

The winner of their June 16 runoff will run against former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat. She won her primary outright last week.

Also on Monday are two Republicans for state school superintendent, one of them incumbent Richard Woods, and the final two GOP candidates for the 11th Congressional District in north metro Atlanta, where incumbent Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Republican, is retiring.

On the Democratic side Monday are debates for candidates seeking their party’s nominations for labor commissioner and insurance commissioner; the winners will face the Republican incumbents in November. Also on the schedule is a debate for the remaining two Democratic candidates for the 1st Congressional District, a coastal post held by Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican who lost his bid for U.S. Senate last week.

The forum lineup also includes the Fulton County Commission chair race, in which Democratic incumbent Robb Pitts was invited to debate his remaining Democratic challenger, Mo Ivory.

No runoff was required for attorney general, agriculture commissioner, Public Service Commission District 3 or for the congressional races in the 10th, 13th and 14th districts.

Debate times and streaming information are available on the Atlanta Press Club website: https://atlantapressclub.org/debates/.