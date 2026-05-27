A University of West Georgia instructor built a course that teaches student athletes how to handle the mental pressures of competition, and students say it is already changing how they think about themselves on and off the field.

What’s happening: Instructor Jay Vinson designed the course to give student-athletes and future coaches real, usable tools for mental wellness, not just general awareness. It covers breathing techniques, resilience, how to stop tying your whole identity to your sport, and how to talk openly when things get hard.

By the numbers: A 2022 NCAA survey of 23,000 student-athletes found 44% of female athletes and 17% of male athletes said they feel “constantly overwhelmed.” Student-athletes routinely juggle pressure from coaches, social media, academics, and their own expectations all at once.

What’s important: Vinson said one of the biggest problems is that many athletes build their entire sense of self around their sport. When performance drops, an injury hits, or a career ends, that can cause serious personal struggles. “Performance affects confidence, confidence affects academic focus and both influence how students see themselves,” Vinson said. “When identity is tied heavily to success, any setback can feel personal instead of situational.”

In their own words: Parris Parham, a freshman on the UWG Wolves women’s basketball team, said the course gave her a place to finally talk about things she had been carrying alone. “Before, it wasn’t something we discussed, but now I’m more open with my teammates and honest when I’m having a tough day,” Parham said. She said she uses breathing techniques from class during practice to reset and refocus.

Senior softball player Emma Nixon said the course changed how she sees her own mental health. “I have found more joy in my sport, and I feel less under pressure knowing that my identity is not based on my athletic performance,” Nixon said.

About the instructor: Vinson earned a bachelor’s degree in media from UWG in 2017 and a master’s degree in sport management from UWG in 2023.

The path forward: Vinson said the course is built to prepare not just current athletes but future coaches and sports professionals to support athletes in real situations. As more student-athletes learn to separate who they are from how they perform, that shift could influence how mental health is handled in athletic programs beyond UWG.