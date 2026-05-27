A large tree has fallen across both lanes of Holbrook Campground Road, completely shutting it down near the 2250 block.
What’s Happening: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the road is closed and drivers should stay away from the area. A photo taken at the scene shows the tree stretched across the full road during heavy rain, with power lines running close to where it fell.
What’s Important: With both lanes blocked, there is no way through in either direction.
The Path Forward: No timeline for reopening has been announced. Drivers should use an alternate route until further notice.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.