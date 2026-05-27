A large tree has fallen across both lanes of Holbrook Campground Road, completely shutting it down near the 2250 block.

What’s Happening: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the road is closed and drivers should stay away from the area. A photo taken at the scene shows the tree stretched across the full road during heavy rain, with power lines running close to where it fell.

What’s Important: With both lanes blocked, there is no way through in either direction.

The Path Forward: No timeline for reopening has been announced. Drivers should use an alternate route until further notice.