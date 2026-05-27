A large tree has fallen across both lanes of Holbrook Campground Road, completely shutting it down near the 2250 block.

What’s Happening: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the road is closed and drivers should stay away from the area. A photo taken at the scene shows the tree stretched across the full road during heavy rain, with power lines running close to where it fell.

What’s Important: With both lanes blocked, there is no way through in either direction.

The Path Forward: No timeline for reopening has been announced. Drivers should use an alternate route until further notice.

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Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
Publisher at   btclark@thegeorgiasun.com

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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