A woman standing next to her car at a Fulton County gas station died Monday afternoon after a driver who was running from a Georgia State Trooper lost control and crashed into the parked vehicle, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

What happened: Around 2:40 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 20 westbound after clocking it going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver, 26-year-old Fre’shun Tyai White of Marietta, slowed briefly, then took off, cutting across all lanes of the highway.

White got off at the Boulevard exit, then suddenly shot back onto I-20, nearly hitting other cars. The first trooper could not safely follow and had to exit at Boulevard. A second trooper nearby spotted White cutting back into traffic and tried to catch up.

Before that trooper could reach him, White flew off the highway at the Hill Street ramp. Investigators say he lost control, crossed Hill Street, and plowed into a parked car at a gas station.

The victim: 51-year-old Chatanna Ohiyesha Patterson was standing next to the parked car when it was hit. She died from her injuries.

The injured: White, a passenger in his car, and the driver of the parked car were all seriously hurt. All three were taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

The charges: White has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, which means causing someone’s death through reckless or unlawful driving, and serious injury by vehicle. He also faces additional related charges.

The investigation: The Georgia Department of Public Safety says the case is still under investigation.