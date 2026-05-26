A Woodstock man who jumped into Noonday Creek Sunday night and was swept away by the current was found dead Tuesday morning, Cobb County Police say.

What happened: Officers went to Noonday Park at 550 Shallowford Road around 9:55 p.m. Sunday after 31-year-old Otoniel Cruz jumped into the creek and tried to swim across. The current pulled him under and he never came back up.

How he was found: Searchers used thermal imaging cameras and drones to look for Cruz through the night and into the next day. He was found dead Tuesday morning.