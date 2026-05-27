Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the area this afternoon, with a 60% chance of rain through the day.

What’s Happening: Patchy fog will clear by 10 a.m. Storms become possible between 11 a.m. and noon, then more likely from noon through 5 p.m. Rain chances continue into the early evening before fog moves back in overnight.

By the Numbers: The high today will reach near 84 degrees, with an overnight low around 66. Rainfall today could total between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. The chance of overnight storms is 40%.

The Path Forward: Fog is expected this morning and again tonight, which can cut visibility on roads during both the morning and late evening hours.