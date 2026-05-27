"A man walks through heavy rain under an umbrella in Kigali, Rwanda. Emmanuel Kwizera" by Emmanuelkwizera is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the area this afternoon, with a 60% chance of rain through the day.

What’s Happening: Patchy fog will clear by 10 a.m. Storms become possible between 11 a.m. and noon, then more likely from noon through 5 p.m. Rain chances continue into the early evening before fog moves back in overnight.

By the Numbers: The high today will reach near 84 degrees, with an overnight low around 66. Rainfall today could total between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. The chance of overnight storms is 40%.

The Path Forward: Fog is expected this morning and again tonight, which can cut visibility on roads during both the morning and late evening hours.

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Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
Publisher at   btclark@thegeorgiasun.com

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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