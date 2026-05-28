Rachel Maddox, who teaches reading and English language arts, was recognized Wednesday at the district’s End-of-Year Employee Awards Luncheon.

Maddox has been a teacher for nine years and joined West Side in 2022. She holds advanced degrees in education and certifications in English for Speakers of Other Languages, reading, gifted education, dyslexia, and Tier 1 Educational Leadership.

“I teach so students know they are seen, safe, and valued,” Maddox said. “Sometimes school is the one place where that matters most — where a child can believe in themselves. I want every student to walk into my classroom knowing they belong here, that their voice matters, and that they are capable of more than they realize. Every student deserves to know they are loved, and I teach with that intention.”

Superintendent Grant Rivera praised Maddox for the impact she has on her students.

“Rachel doesn’t just teach reading,” Rivera said. “She helps students find their voice and believe their story matters. She brings a certain magic to the classroom that can’t be taught. That’s the kind of teacher we want to grow and keep in Marietta City Schools, because it reflects the very best of who we are.”

Before joining West Side, Maddox was named teacher of the year at Johnston Elementary School in Cherokee County for the 2019-2020 school year. She also earned West Side’s 2023 Outstanding New Employee award and the Marietta Business Association’s 2025 HERO Award.

Teachers of the year in Marietta City Schools are nominated by their peers and chosen through classroom observations, interviews, and written applications. The program honors educators who help students build belonging, curiosity, and confidence.

The awards luncheon was sponsored by Ed Voyles Automotive Group and SA White Oil Company, Inc.