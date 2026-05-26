LAGRANGE — LaGrange police are asking for your help identifying a man caught on surveillance camera during a shoplifting at a Commerce Avenue store.
What happened: According to LaGrange police, the theft took place at 103 Commerce Ave. around 11:58 p.m. on May 24. Surveillance images show a man wearing a red polo shirt and dark jeans inside what appears to be a convenience store.
What we know: Police say the man left in a silver Hyundai Sonata with black rims and a missing front bumper. The car displayed a Georgia license plate reading DFG3279.
How to help: Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call Officer Linson at the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Tip411, a free app that lets people send tips to law enforcement without giving their name. Police ask that people not send tips through the department’s Facebook page.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.