What happened: According to LaGrange police, the theft took place at 103 Commerce Ave. around 11:58 p.m. on May 24. Surveillance images show a man wearing a red polo shirt and dark jeans inside what appears to be a convenience store.

What we know: Police say the man left in a silver Hyundai Sonata with black rims and a missing front bumper. The car displayed a Georgia license plate reading DFG3279.

How to help: Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call Officer Linson at the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Tip411, a free app that lets people send tips to law enforcement without giving their name. Police ask that people not send tips through the department’s Facebook page.