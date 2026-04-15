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A 27-year-old Toccoa man died Tuesday morning after a pickup truck turned directly into his path on a Hall County highway.

What’s Happening: Steven Patrick Cullen was riding a 2026 Honda CBR650 motorcycle south on Ga. 365, also known as Cornelia Highway, near White Sulphur Road when a northbound pickup truck cut across his lane. The crash was reported around 7:05 a.m. Cullen died at the scene.

What’s Important: 25-year-old Nathan Michael Meyer, of Warner Robins, was driving a 2022 Dodge Ram north on Ga. 365 when he moved into a turn lane and tried to turn left onto White Sulphur Road. Investigators say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic before making the turn. Meyer and his passenger were not hurt.

The Charges: Meyer was arrested at the scene and charged with two misdemeanors: second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield while turning left. Second-degree homicide by vehicle is a criminal charge used when a driver causes a death through a traffic violation, without any intent to kill. Meyer was booked into Hall County Jail and released Tuesday night after posting $16,830 bond.

The Path Forward: The investigation is ongoing. Because both charges are misdemeanors, Meyer faces lighter potential penalties than he would under a felony charge. Georgia law allows prosecutors to pursue felony vehicle homicide charges if evidence points to reckless driving or other aggravating factors.