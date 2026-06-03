A drowsy Amazon semi-truck driver ran off I-75 in Monroe County Wednesday morning, crashing into a grassy area near the tree line.

Why It Matters: Drowsy driving is a serious danger on Georgia’s highways — and when it involves a massive commercial truck, the stakes for everyone on the road go up dramatically.

What’s Happening: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver nodded off while heading north on I-75, sending the big rig off the road near Exit 179.