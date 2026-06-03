A driver opened fire on another vehicle Wednesday morning on Woodstock Road near Mabry Road in Cobb County, sending the victim to a hospital, police say.

What’s Happening: Cobb County police say the shooting happened at about 11:13 a.m. A driver fired multiple shots at another vehicle in what police are calling a road rage incident. Both vehicles kept moving through the intersection after the shots were fired.

What’s Important: The victim eventually stopped in Roswell, just across the county line from where the shooting happened. Emergency responders treated the victim there before taking them to a hospital. The victim’s condition was not known as of Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic Impact: Significant delays are expected on Woodstock Road near Mabry Road while investigators process the scene. Drivers should find alternate routes.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested or identified in connection with the shooting. No description of either vehicle or the shooter has been released.

The Path Forward: The investigation is active. Cobb County police say more information will be released as it becomes available.