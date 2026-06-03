Tybee Island Ocean Rescue is flying red flags at the beach today, warning of dangerous water including strong surf, strong currents, and rip currents.

What’s Happening: Red flags mean high hazard. Lifeguards are telling all swimmers to stay out of the water.

What’s Important: Rip currents are fast-moving channels of water that pull swimmers away from shore. They are one of the leading causes of drowning at ocean beaches. If caught in one, swimmers are advised to swim parallel to the shoreline rather than trying to fight their way straight back to land.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone planning to swim at Tybee Island today should stay out of the water. Lifeguard towers are staffed along the beach. Beachgoers can also sign up for safety alerts to get updates as conditions change.