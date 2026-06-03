A teacher and staff member at Roswell High School was arrested Tuesday after an investigation found she sexually assaulted a 16-year-old student.

What happened: 55-year-old Amanda Katz, who worked as both a teacher and administrative assistant at Roswell High School, was taken into custody June 2. She faces a charge of Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee or Agent, a crime under Georgia law that applies when a school employee engages in sexual contact with a student.

How the investigation started: Roswell police opened an investigation earlier this year after the Department of Family and Children Services reported possible misconduct involving a student. Katz resigned from her position while detectives looked into the allegations.

What investigators found: Detectives determined Katz sexually assaulted the 16-year-old student during multiple encounters away from school property. Those encounters happened between 2025 and 2026. Detectives then obtained a warrant for her arrest.

What’s still unknown: Police have not said where the off-site encounters took place or whether additional students may have been involved.

Tips: Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents can contact Detective McGinniss at 770-640-4570 or kmcginniss@roswellgov.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477 or at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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