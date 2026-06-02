According to the Kennesaw Police Department, a road rage confrontation on Main Street ended with a man climbing out of his car and taking out his frustrations on someone else’s vehicle. The whole thing was caught on camera.

What happened

Police say the confrontation unfolded about 4:10 p.m. on May 7 at the intersection of North Main Street and Jiles Road. According to the department, the suspect got out of his vehicle and damaged the car belonging to the driver behind him before, presumably, getting back in his car and driving away — perhaps feeling very satisfied with himself.

What he apparently did not feel was the gaze of the cameras recording his every move.

The investigation

Kennesaw police released a video of the suspect and are asking the public to help identify him. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Moon at (770) 429-4533, extension 3073, or by email at bmoon@kennesaw-ga.gov. The video is below.