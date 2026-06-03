What happened: People who called 911 reported heavy smoke coming from the truck around 1:39 p.m. but said they saw no flames. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the truck’s rear doors, ran out hose lines, and put the fire out.

What’s important: No injuries were reported. Finely shredded paper and similar materials can catch fire more easily than you might expect. The smaller the pieces, the more surface area is exposed to heat and air, which makes them burn faster.