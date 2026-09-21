LYONS — A new highway bypass in Lyons is set to open this week, and drivers near Bulldog Road need to pay attention.
What’s happening: The US 1 Bypass in Lyons is scheduled to open this week. The new road creates a new intersection at Bulldog Road that drivers are not yet familiar with.
Watch out: Toombs County school officials are asking drivers to slow down and allow extra time at the US 1 Bypass and Bulldog Road intersection, where students, staff, and families travel.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.