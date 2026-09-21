A man who broke out of Jenkins County Jail Sunday night has been caught.

What happened: 39-year-old Jarrell Jones, also known as Buster, escaped the jail at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

He was back in custody about two hours later, according to the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details about the escape or capture were released.

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B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.

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