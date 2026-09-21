GRAY — All Jones County schools are closed today after a water main break knocked out water service across parts of Gray.
What happened: The City of Gray lost water pressure citywide overnight. Some neighborhoods lost water entirely. Crews have been working since 6 a.m. to fix the problem.
What this means for you: Students do not have school today. Jones County Schools said it will share updates as more information becomes available.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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