Summer isn’t done with Georgia yet. Temperatures across the state will push into the low-to-mid 90s Monday and Tuesday before a round of storms brings cooler air by the end of the week.

What’s happening: Atlanta and central Georgia will see highs near 92 today, with the heat feeling closer to 98. Scattered storms are possible tonight and again Tuesday afternoon, with a better chance of rain Wednesday as a front pushes through.

By the numbers:

Atlanta area high today: near 92, feels like 98

Tuesday high: near 91, feels like 97

Wednesday high drops to near 85

Thursday high: near 79, the coolest day of the week

Weekend highs settle in the low 80s

What’s new: A front moving through mid-week will knock temperatures down noticeably. After days of near-record heat, highs Thursday through Sunday will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s across most of the state, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s in the Atlanta area.

North Georgia mountains: The Greenville-Spartanburg forecast zone, which covers Georgia’s far northeast corner, will see the heaviest rain of the week. Tuesday night brings a 90% chance of storms, with up to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible. Wednesday stays mostly cloudy with a high near 72.

South Georgia: Tallahassee-area forecasts covering south Georgia show highs staying near 91 to 92 through Wednesday, with only isolated storm chances. The front’s cooling effect will be less dramatic in the south, with weekend highs still reaching the mid-to-upper 80s.

The path forward: Drier and more comfortable conditions are expected statewide Thursday through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and no significant storm chances in the Atlanta area forecast through Sunday.