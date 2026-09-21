Georgia drivers are paying $4.09 for a gallon of regular gas as of Monday, the highest prices have been in years, with no sign of a quick drop.

What’s happening: The state average is up 8 cents from last week and $1.18 higher than this time last year, when gas cost $2.91 a gallon. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank now costs about $61.35.

By the numbers: Georgia’s current average sits 40 cents below the state record of $4.49 a gallon, set June 15, 2022. Nationally, the average jumped 16 cents in a week to $4.47 a gallon, closing in on this year’s high of $4.56, reached May 21. The all-time national record is $5.01 a gallon, set June 14, 2022. Crude oil prices averaging about $100 a barrel are pushing fuel costs higher.

Across Georgia: Prices vary by city. Valdosta has the cheapest gas in the state at $4.01 a gallon. Warner Robins is next at $4.03, followed by Athens at $4.05 and Atlanta at $4.07. On the higher end, Savannah is the most expensive at $4.17, followed by Augusta at $4.13 and Macon at $4.12.

What they’re saying: “Georgia drivers are continuing to feel the strain of higher fuel costs, with pump prices holding above $4 a gallon, taking a significant bite out of household budgets. Until market conditions improve, drivers should expect ongoing volatility and look for ways to stretch their fuel dollars, such as combining errands, reducing unnecessary trips, and using fuel-saving driving habits,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA.

Ways to save: AAA says drivers can cut costs by shopping around for prices, paying cash instead of credit when retailers charge extra for cards, and signing up for fuel savings programs. Slowing down on the highway also helps, as fuel efficiency drops sharply above 50 mph. Current prices along a route can be found at GasPrices.AAA.com.