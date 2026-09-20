Drivers on Trickum Road in Cobb County will need to find another way around starting Sept. 21, when a section of the road closes for sinkhole repairs expected to last about a month.

What’s happening: The sinkhole is located in the road near 3877 Trickum Road. The closure covers Trickum Road between Easy Circle and 3877 Trickum Road. Crews have temporarily filled the hole while permanent repairs are arranged.

What this means for you: If you drive that stretch of Trickum Road, expect it to be fully closed. Plan a different route until repairs are done.

The path forward: Work is scheduled to wrap up by Oct. 20, though Cobb County says that timeline depends on the weather.