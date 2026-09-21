Satellite Restaurant and Arcade Bar opened Friday at 3372 Canton Road in Cobb County. It mixes old and new arcade games with a full-service restaurant and a bar.

What makes it different. Satellite is open only to people 18 and older. There is no cover charge to get in. The arcade leans toward pinball and games built for players to compete against each other, with a focus on rare and hard-to-find machines. The look is part sci-fi space station, part cyberpunk, and the food menu carries names pulled from video games and anime. Chef Adam Smawley built the menu.

Who’s behind it. Satellite comes from the same crew that runs the Starrcade arcade at Town Center at Cobb. Owner Shane Starr is a former arcade technician who started out fixing and maintaining arcade machines for other businesses. That repair work still makes up a big part of what the company does, and it gives Starr a way to grab and restore rare cabinets that other operators might throw out.

The original Starrcade holds more than 90 rare and imported games from the 1980s to the early 2000s, including Japanese imports. One of them is a rifle game from the late 1990s called Pinpoint Shot. Starr believes his is the only one still working.