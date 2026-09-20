MACON — Three people were shot late Saturday night on Parkview Court in Bibb County, and all three are listed in stable condition.
What happened: Deputies were called to the 800 block of Parkview Court just before midnight after reports of multiple people shot.
Two 29-year-old men were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital. A 23-year-old woman later showed up at the hospital on her own with a gunshot wound.
The investigation: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.