What happened: Deputies were called to the 800 block of Parkview Court just before midnight after reports of multiple people shot.

Two 29-year-old men were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital. A 23-year-old woman later showed up at the hospital on her own with a gunshot wound.

The investigation: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.