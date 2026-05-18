A new pedestrian bridge opened today at MARTA’s Indian Creek Station, giving people on Durham Park Road a direct way into the north end of the station for the first time.
What’s happening: Indian Creek is the last stop on the Blue Line in eastern DeKalb County and sees about 3,000 riders a day. Along with the bridge, the station got a full round of upgrades:
- New lighting and illuminated signs
- New landscaping, benches, and trash cans
- A repaved bus loop
- A new operators’ booth and restroom on the platform
- A deep cleaning of the station
What’s important: Indian Creek is the first station to finish work under MARTA’s Station Rehabilitation Program, a long-term effort to make structural and cosmetic improvements at all 38 of the system’s rail stations.
What officials said: “It significantly reduces travel time, it provides a safe, accessible route into the station, and it removes barriers that once made transit less convenient,” MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the station today.
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson also spoke at the event. “MARTA is more than just a transit system, it is a vital connection to jobs, schools, medical appointments, shopping and countless opportunities that improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Johnson said.
The path forward: With Indian Creek done, MARTA’s rehabilitation program moves on to the remaining 37 rail stations. The agency has not announced a timeline for completing the full program.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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