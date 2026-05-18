A new pedestrian bridge opened today at MARTA’s Indian Creek Station, giving people on Durham Park Road a direct way into the north end of the station for the first time.

What’s happening: Indian Creek is the last stop on the Blue Line in eastern DeKalb County and sees about 3,000 riders a day. Along with the bridge, the station got a full round of upgrades:

New lighting and illuminated signs

New landscaping, benches, and trash cans

A repaved bus loop

A new operators’ booth and restroom on the platform

A deep cleaning of the station

What’s important: Indian Creek is the first station to finish work under MARTA’s Station Rehabilitation Program, a long-term effort to make structural and cosmetic improvements at all 38 of the system’s rail stations.

What officials said: “It significantly reduces travel time, it provides a safe, accessible route into the station, and it removes barriers that once made transit less convenient,” MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the station today.

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson also spoke at the event. “MARTA is more than just a transit system, it is a vital connection to jobs, schools, medical appointments, shopping and countless opportunities that improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Johnson said.

The path forward: With Indian Creek done, MARTA’s rehabilitation program moves on to the remaining 37 rail stations. The agency has not announced a timeline for completing the full program.