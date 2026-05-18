A former Fulton County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is facing a federal charge after he allegedly punched and slapped a handcuffed detainee at the Fulton County Courthouse last year, then ordered other deputies to turn off their body cameras before the attack.

What happened: 41-year-old Louis Brown III of Smyrna allegedly struck the detainee multiple times on June 4, 2025, according to federal prosecutors. Before the alleged attack, Brown told other deputies to turn off their body cameras. One camera stayed on. That footage allegedly shows the detainee was calm and not resisting when Brown hit him.

The charge: A federal grand jury indicted Brown on May 12 on one count of depriving a person of civil rights under color of law. That charge applies when a government official, acting in their official role, violates someone’s constitutional rights. Brown was arraigned, meaning he appeared in court to formally hear the charge, on May 15 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas. He is presumed innocent, and prosecutors must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

The rule: The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office requires deputies to use only as much force as the situation reasonably calls for. The policy specifically forbids any use of force against someone who is calm and not fighting back.

What officials said: “Brown allegedly betrayed his badge by punching a handcuffed detainee without justification and by directing his subordinates to turn off their body-worn cameras to try to get away with his crime,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said, “When an officer allegedly violates the constitutional rights of a person in their custody, it undermines public trust and the oath they swore to uphold.”

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.