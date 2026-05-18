Two Glynn County high school graduation ceremonies are scheduled this week at Glynn County Stadium, and school officials have outlined rules for guests attending both events.

What’s Happening: Brunswick High School holds its ceremony Wednesday, May 22. Glynn Academy follows Thursday, May 23. Both start at 8:00 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

What Graduates Need to Know: All graduates must be in their assigned lineup spots under the stands by 7 p.m., one hour before the ceremony begins.

What Guests Need to Know: No tickets are needed to get in. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests may not use “Reserved” signs to hold seats. The first two rows of the stands are set aside for guests who need accessible seating.

Rules Inside the Stadium: Guests must stay seated for the full ceremony. School officials ask that applause be held until every graduate’s name has been called so each name can be heard clearly. Standing or moving around to take photos is not allowed. Guests will not be permitted on the field at any time.

The Path Forward: A clear bag policy and a list of items that cannot be brought in apply to both events. Glynn County Schools referenced a separate graphic with those details, which was not included in the announcement text.