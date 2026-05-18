MACON — A man pulled a t-shirt over his face, walked into a Macon dollar store with a gun, and left with a cash box. Now the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants your help figuring out who he is.
What’s Happening: Just after 7:30 p.m., the man walked into the Family Dollar at 3190 Mercer University Drive pointing a gun. He demanded cash, and a store clerk handed over a register cash box. How much money was inside has not been released.
What’s Important: The man used a t-shirt to hide his face during the robbery. He ran out of the store toward Anthony Road. A store surveillance camera caught him on video.
He is described as a Black man wearing a tan shirt, black jeans, and grey and white sneakers.
The Path Forward: Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.