What’s Happening: Just after 7:30 p.m., the man walked into the Family Dollar at 3190 Mercer University Drive pointing a gun. He demanded cash, and a store clerk handed over a register cash box. How much money was inside has not been released.

What’s Important: The man used a t-shirt to hide his face during the robbery. He ran out of the store toward Anthony Road. A store surveillance camera caught him on video.

He is described as a Black man wearing a tan shirt, black jeans, and grey and white sneakers.

The Path Forward: Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.