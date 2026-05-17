Three men are facing murder charges in the death of a 24-year-old man who prosecutors say was beaten to death during a gang initiation in January.

What happened: According to police,. 24-year-old Ricky Bernard Williams, of Sylvester, was beaten on January 4 in the 500 block of Pinson Road in Albany. Someone dropped him off at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with serious head injuries and a stab wound to his neck. He died shortly after arriving.

Who was charged: A Dougherty County grand jury indicted three men on May 13. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the charges two days later. The three men are:

28-year-old Konterrious Floyd of Albany

26-year-old Levontay McDaniel of Sylvester

33-year-old Kawaski Brantley of Hampton

All three face felony murder, aggravated assault, and multiple counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, a state law that lets prosecutors add charges when a crime is carried out to benefit a gang.

What prosecutors allege: Prosecutors say all three men are members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods, a gang with a local group called the “80’s” that operates in the Albany area. They say the beating was done to further the gang’s interests.

Prior arrest: 17-year-old Ka’Moree Jackson was arrested and charged with felony murder in the same case shortly after Williams died in January.

About the victim: Williams’ family said he was not known to be involved in gang activity. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley called his death a “tragic and senseless loss.”

What officials said: “The violence that’s taken place in Dougherty County is absolutely unacceptable,” Carr said.

The path forward: Four people now face felony murder charges in Williams’ death. Under Georgia law, a felony murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. All four are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.