Three men are facing murder charges in the death of a 24-year-old man who prosecutors say was beaten to death during a gang initiation in January.

What happened: According to police,. 24-year-old Ricky Bernard Williams, of Sylvester, was beaten on January 4 in the 500 block of Pinson Road in Albany. Someone dropped him off at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with serious head injuries and a stab wound to his neck. He died shortly after arriving.

Who was charged: A Dougherty County grand jury indicted three men on May 13. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the charges two days later. The three men are:

  • 28-year-old Konterrious Floyd of Albany
  • 26-year-old Levontay McDaniel of Sylvester
  • 33-year-old Kawaski Brantley of Hampton

All three face felony murder, aggravated assault, and multiple counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, a state law that lets prosecutors add charges when a crime is carried out to benefit a gang.

What prosecutors allege: Prosecutors say all three men are members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods, a gang with a local group called the “80’s” that operates in the Albany area. They say the beating was done to further the gang’s interests.

Prior arrest: 17-year-old Ka’Moree Jackson was arrested and charged with felony murder in the same case shortly after Williams died in January.

About the victim: Williams’ family said he was not known to be involved in gang activity. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley called his death a “tragic and senseless loss.”

What officials said: “The violence that’s taken place in Dougherty County is absolutely unacceptable,” Carr said.

The path forward: Four people now face felony murder charges in Williams’ death. Under Georgia law, a felony murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. All four are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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Publisher at   btclark@thegeorgiasun.com

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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