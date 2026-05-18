ROSWELL — Roswell will mark Memorial Day with its 27th annual Roswell Remembers ceremony on Monday, May 25, bringing the community together to honor military members who died serving the United States.
The event takes place at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. Guests may arrive at 10 a.m., with the ceremony starting at 11 a.m. It will be held rain or shine.
Retired Army Lt. Colonel Cary S. King of Atlanta will serve as the guest speaker. King served in the Army and National Guard for 24 years. During the Vietnam War, he led troops with A Company, 2nd Battalion, 29th Infantry Division and later served as Battery Commander of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 7th Artillery. He was nominated for the Georgia Veterans Hall of Fame in 2021 for valor.
The program will include the presentation of colors, an Honor Guard, the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action tribute, and the laying of a wreath. The Roswell New Horizons Band will provide patriotic music, and military displays will also be on hand.
After the ceremony, attendees can purchase a barbecue lunch featuring chicken and pork on-site.
The event is organized by the Roswell Rotary Club and the city of Roswell. Sponsors include the Robert W. Hagan Family Foundation, Wellstar Hospital, Bill Wolff, W.S. Nielsen Co. Inc., Gunnison Tree Services, the Jim and Sherry Broadway Family Foundation, and Slopes BBQ.
For more information, visit roswell365.com.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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