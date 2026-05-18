Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was last seen getting into a stranger’s vehicle early Sunday morning.

What’s Happening: Zaria Forman was last seen around 2:30 a.m. May 18 in the 400 block of Autumn Drive in Clayton County. She got into a white Nissan SUV driven by an older white woman who was not known to her.

What’s Important: Forman has medical conditions that police say raise concerns for her safety. She was last seen wearing a pink and red T-shirt, black shorts, and green Crocs.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not identified the woman driving the SUV. Forman’s age has not been released.

The Path Forward: Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for Forman. A Mattie’s Call is Georgia’s emergency alert system for missing adults with mental or physical disabilities. Anyone with information on where Forman might be should call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550, extension 8, or dial 911.