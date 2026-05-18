Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was last seen getting into a stranger’s vehicle early Sunday morning.
What’s Happening: Zaria Forman was last seen around 2:30 a.m. May 18 in the 400 block of Autumn Drive in Clayton County. She got into a white Nissan SUV driven by an older white woman who was not known to her.
What’s Important: Forman has medical conditions that police say raise concerns for her safety. She was last seen wearing a pink and red T-shirt, black shorts, and green Crocs.
What’s Still Unknown: Police have not identified the woman driving the SUV. Forman’s age has not been released.
The Path Forward: Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for Forman. A Mattie’s Call is Georgia’s emergency alert system for missing adults with mental or physical disabilities. Anyone with information on where Forman might be should call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550, extension 8, or dial 911.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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