Drivers near the intersection of Brookwood Road and McGinnis Ferry Road in Forsyth County should expect delays today as crews do utility work in the area.
What’s Happening: Forsyth County officials say work is underway across Brookwood Road, with one lane closed at a time as crews move through the intersection. The closures run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What’s Important: Flaggers and a police officer are on site to direct traffic through the work zone.
How This Affects Real People: Drivers coming from Jones Bridge Road, Brookwood Road, and McGinnis Ferry Road should plan for extra travel time before heading out today.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.