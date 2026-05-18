Drivers near the intersection of Brookwood Road and McGinnis Ferry Road in Forsyth County should expect delays today as crews do utility work in the area.

What’s Happening: Forsyth County officials say work is underway across Brookwood Road, with one lane closed at a time as crews move through the intersection. The closures run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What’s Important: Flaggers and a police officer are on site to direct traffic through the work zone.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers coming from Jones Bridge Road, Brookwood Road, and McGinnis Ferry Road should plan for extra travel time before heading out today.