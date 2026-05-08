Drivers in west metro Atlanta should plan for a significant detour this weekend as a stretch of I-285 shuts down completely in both directions.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says all northbound and southbound lanes on I-285 will close from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Cascade Road starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8. The closure runs through 5 a.m. Monday, May 11.

Delays Expected on Side Streets

Transportation officials are warning that the closure will cause significant delays, and that drivers should expect backups not just on the interstate but on surrounding secondary roads as well. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.