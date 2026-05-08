Drivers in west metro Atlanta should plan for a significant detour this weekend as a stretch of I-285 shuts down completely in both directions.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says all northbound and southbound lanes on I-285 will close from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Cascade Road starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8. The closure runs through 5 a.m. Monday, May 11.
Delays Expected on Side Streets
Transportation officials are warning that the closure will cause significant delays, and that drivers should expect backups not just on the interstate but on surrounding secondary roads as well. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.