If you see flashing lights on the side of the road, you better move over—or risk a hefty fine. That’s the rule in Georgia, and it’s not just a courtesy—it’s the law.

The Law

Georgia’s Move Over Law requires drivers to shift over one lane when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with flashing lights. That includes police, firefighters, EMS, HERO units, tow trucks, and utility service vehicles. If moving over isn’t possible, drivers must slow down to a “reasonable and proper speed” to keep roadside workers safe.

Why It’s a Law

The law was created to prevent roadside crashes. It was enacted after numerous first responders, tow truck operators, and DOT workers were injured or killed while stopped on the side of highways.

When Do You Move Over?

Always shift over one lane if you’re approaching emergency or service vehicles with flashing lights.

If changing lanes isn’t possible or safe, slow down to a speed “below the posted limit” that’s safe for conditions.

This applies to all roadways, including highways, interstates, and local roads.

Are There Exceptions?

There are a few exceptions to the law, but they’re limited:

If traffic is too heavy to safely move over, slow down instead.

If moving over would cause an accident, stay in your lane but be extra cautious.

The law doesn’t apply if there’s a median or barrier separating you from the emergency vehicle.

A Move Over Law violation is a misdemeanor with a fine up to $500—not to mention points on your driving record and higher insurance rates.

Georgia isn’t messing around when it comes to protecting emergency responders. Studies show that roadside crashes kill hundreds of first responders every year—many of them because drivers didn’t move over.

Take Action

Stay alert—look for flashing lights ahead.

Move over early if possible.

If you can’t move over, slow down significantly.

Tell other drivers—many don’t even know this law exists!

Remember The Golden Rule

If it were you standing on the roadside, you’d want passing cars to give you space. Move over. Slow down. Save a life.