A 57-year-old Austell man suffered serious injuries Monday when a dark sedan allegedly caused his vehicle to crash into a median barrier on I-285 before fleeing the scene.

What We Know: The collision happened around 11:19 a.m. Monday on I-285 eastbound near the I-75 merge in Cobb County. According to police investigators, a white 1996 GMC Safari was traveling in the second lane from the left when a dark-colored sedan (possibly a Kia) changed lanes and may have collided with the GMC. The impact caused the GMC driver to lose control and strike the center median barrier, leaving the vehicle facing west in the left lane.

The 57-year-old GMC driver was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, a 22-year-old man also from Austell, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical treatment as well.

What We Don’t Know: Police haven’t identified the hit-and-run driver or confirmed the exact make and model of the dark sedan.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this collision or the identity of the driver in the dark sedan is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987. Reference case number 25034195 when reporting information. Witnesses who may have dashcam footage from I-285 eastbound near I-75 around 11:19 a.m. on Monday are especially encouraged to come forward.