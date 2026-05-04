A stretch of Edgewood Avenue in Warner Robins will close Monday morning while crews replace a stormwater pipe underground.

What’s Happening: The city will shut down Edgewood Avenue at Terrell Street starting Monday, May 5, at 8 a.m. The closure is expected to lift Wednesday, May 7, at noon.

What Drivers Need to Know: Terrell Street will stay open while the work is underway. Drivers will still be able to exit Edgewood Avenue from the opposite direction. The city is asking drivers to find alternate routes and give themselves extra time to get where they’re going.

The Path Forward: The road is expected to reopen by midday Wednesday once the pipe replacement is finished.