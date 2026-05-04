A stretch of Edgewood Avenue in Warner Robins will close Monday morning while crews replace a stormwater pipe underground.
What’s Happening: The city will shut down Edgewood Avenue at Terrell Street starting Monday, May 5, at 8 a.m. The closure is expected to lift Wednesday, May 7, at noon.
What Drivers Need to Know: Terrell Street will stay open while the work is underway. Drivers will still be able to exit Edgewood Avenue from the opposite direction. The city is asking drivers to find alternate routes and give themselves extra time to get where they’re going.
The Path Forward: The road is expected to reopen by midday Wednesday once the pipe replacement is finished.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.