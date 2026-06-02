Swimmers heading to Georgia’s coast this week should use extra caution. A weather alert warns of dangerous rip currents starting Tuesday evening along beaches in Glynn and Camden counties.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service issued the alert for Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden counties in Georgia, along with beaches in Northeast Florida. It takes effect Tuesday evening.

What’s important: Rip currents are fast-moving channels of water that pull swimmers away from shore and into deeper water. They can drag even strong swimmers out quickly.

How this affects real people: Stay close to a lifeguard if you swim this week. If you get caught in a rip current, the weather service says to relax and float rather than fight it. Swim sideways, parallel to the beach, to work your way out. If you can’t get free, face the shore and wave or yell for help.

The path forward: The alert is listed as expiring June 3 at 5 a.m., though the alert text says conditions could last through Friday afternoon. Check for updated alerts before going in the water.