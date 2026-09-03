Georgia’s most popular lake draws enormous crowds every Labor Day weekend. The agencies that patrol it are asking for one thing in return.

By the time the long weekend is over, Lake Lanier will have hosted tens of thousands of visitors — swimmers, boaters, anglers, families with coolers and folding chairs and not nearly enough life jackets. It happens every Labor Day. And every Labor Day, the agencies that watch over the lake’s 38,000 acres brace for what that kind of volume can bring.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend 2026, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posted a boating safety reminder, and the message was about as direct as it gets.

“We know everyone is excited for the long weekend, and many of you will be spending it on the lake,” the post read. “If you’re heading out on the water, don’t forget your most important accessory, your life jacket. Wear it every time, because the best lake day is a safe lake day. Have fun, stay alert and wear your life jacket!”

Lake Lanier straddles the Forsyth-Hall County line north of Atlanta. It is Georgia’s most popular lake, and it has a history that makes the annual safety reminders a necessity.

The incidents documented in recent years tell that story plainly.

Near Mountain View Park, a woman riding as a passenger on a 20-foot center console boat fell and hurt her left leg when the boat struck a large wake. She was taken to Gainesville Medical Center.

Near the Athens Boat Club, around 10 p.m. just after a fireworks show ended, a large wake rolled over the front of a pontoon boat and threw two people into the water. Georgia DNR game wardens pulled both from the lake. Neither was hurt. Alcohol played no role.

Those incidents ended without tragedy. Others did not.

Terrell Shelton, 21, of Pendergrass, drowned near Robinson Park on a Saturday afternoon. Game wardens received the call at approximately 2:54 p.m. His body was found nearly nine hours later, at 11:24 p.m., by a remotely operated underwater vehicle in approximately 14 feet of water. The cause of his drowning remained under investigation.

Ronald Lamar Kirk, 75, of Pickens County, died after falling into the lake near the 3200 block of Arrowhead Drive just before 9:45 a.m. His fishing lure had snagged on a dock, and he lost his footing reaching to free it. His 89-year-old uncle, the only witness, tried to pull him out and could not, then went to a nearby home to call 911. A deputy pulled Kirk from the water. Paramedics rushed him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. He was pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued similar advisories before Labor Day and the Fourth of July, outlining six rules for boaters: wear a life jacket at all times, do not drink alcohol while operating a boat, check the weather and boating forecast before going out, follow wake zone speed limits, keep speed safe, and do not overload the boat.

The life jacket rule comes first on that list. It comes first in every warning. There is a reason for that, too.

Most drowning victims on lakes like Lanier were not wearing one.