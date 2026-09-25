The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at Grimes Bridge Park to celebrate the completion of a $4.1 million soccer field improvement project. City leaders, staff and project partners gathered on the newly upgraded fields to mark the occasion.

The project replaced the playing surface and rebuilt the foundation of the fields. It was funded through a voter-approved 2022 Parks Bond.

Steven Malone, director of Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs, said the work reflects the long history the park has had with the sport.

“For years, soccer at Grimes Bridge has been a cornerstone of Roswell’s recreation programs, serving young players and adults alike,” Malone said. “Today, these fields have a new playing surface, a rebuilt foundation and a better experience for players and spectators.”

The improvements are meant to serve both youth and adult soccer players in the community.

Councilmember Eren Brumley said parks like this one reflect what Roswell is all about.

“Our parks are among this city’s most valuable assets,” Brumley said. “They are where our families gather, where young athletes learn the game and where the character of our community truly comes to life.”