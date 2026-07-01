July 4th weekend is here, and so is the annual reminder that Lake Lanier — Georgia’s most popular and most punishing stretch of water — does not care how festive your float is.

What’s happening: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office put out boating safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend, when thousands of people are expected to hit Lake Lanier. The lake, which straddles the Forsyth-Hall County line north of Atlanta, has a long and well-documented history of boating accidents and drowning deaths, especially around holiday weekends.

What this means for you: Six rules the sheriff’s office wants every boater to know before they leave the dock:

Wear a life jacket at all times

Do not drink alcohol while operating a boat

Check the weather and boating forecast before you go

Follow wake zone speed limits and rules

Keep your speed safe

Do not overload your boat

The path forward: The tips apply through the July 4th holiday weekend and beyond. If you’re heading to the lake, these simple rules could make a huge difference.