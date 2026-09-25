Women in Carroll County can sign up for a free two-day self-defense class this fall, but spots are limited.

What’s happening: The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is offering a hands-on Rape Aggression Defense class for women on November 7 and November 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The class will be held at 997 Newnan Road in Carrollton, the former West Georgia Technical College building across from the Sheriff’s Office.

What this means for you: The class is free, but you must register in advance. To sign up, contact Deputy Jaynie Cole by phone at 770-830-5916 or by email at j.cole@carrollsheriffga.gov.