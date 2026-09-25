Female martial artists training at a gym in Buenos Aires, showcasing skill and strength.
Photo by Gera Cejas on Pexels

Women in Carroll County can sign up for a free two-day self-defense class this fall, but spots are limited.

What’s happening: The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is offering a hands-on Rape Aggression Defense class for women on November 7 and November 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The class will be held at 997 Newnan Road in Carrollton, the former West Georgia Technical College building across from the Sheriff’s Office.

What this means for you: The class is free, but you must register in advance. To sign up, contact Deputy Jaynie Cole by phone at 770-830-5916 or by email at j.cole@carrollsheriffga.gov.

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B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.

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