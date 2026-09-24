The North Georgia State Fair opens today at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta, running through October 4. Anyone who shows up tonight gets in free, courtesy of radio station 94.9 The Bull.

What’s happening: The 11-day fair draws more than 300,000 visitors each year to 1345 Al Bishop Drive. This year’s lineup includes stunt shows, a circus, a magic act, a BMX show, two petting areas, carnival rides, and food vendors.

Grandstand events are free with admission and include:

406 Freestyle Motocross, September 24-28

Demolition Derby, September 30

Great Cobb County Government Pileup, October 1

American Bull Riders Tour, October 2-4

New this year: The fair is adding the Off Axis Stunt Show, featuring acrobatics and stunts, and the Keith King BMX Stunt Show, led by X Games competitor Keith King. Three new rides are also joining the midway: a classic carousel built in Italy, the AeroMax, and Flying Cows.

Also new is an expanded Sensory Friendly session on Tuesday, September 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Ride lights and music will be turned off during that window. The fair asks visitors without sensory sensitivities to attend during regular hours.

What it costs: Gate admission is $15 for most adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older. Children 10 and under get in free. Half-price admission tickets — $7.50 each — are available at metro Atlanta O’Reilly Auto Parts stores through October 4. Parking is free.

Unlimited ride passes are available at the gate each day. Prices vary by day: $25 on weekdays, $30 on Fridays and Sundays, and $35 on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. to midnight. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to midnight. Sundays, 12:30 to 10 p.m. No one may enter after 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, or after 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Know before you go: Anyone under 17 must be with a parent to enter after 6 p.m. Bags must be clear and no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches. Free shuttle service runs from 6 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends. Rideshare pickups and drop-offs are at Cobb Safety Village, 1345 Al Bishop Drive.

The last weekend: Bring five non-expired, non-perishable food items per person to the MUST Ministries food drive the final weekend and get in free.

More information is at northgeorgiastatefair.com or by calling (770) 528-8989.