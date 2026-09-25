What’s happening: Tybee Island Ocean Rescue reported red flags and purple flags flying on the beach Friday, September 25, 2026.

What the flags mean: The red flags warn of hazardous water conditions, including a strong longshore current and rip currents. The purple flags mean jellyfish are in the area.

What this means for you: Swimmers at Tybee Island should be careful of strong currents that can pull people away from shore, and should watch for jellyfish that can sting.