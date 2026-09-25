TYBEE ISLAND — Swimmers heading to Tybee Island on Friday are being warned to stay alert in the water, with red and purple flags flying along the beach because of strong currents and jellyfish.
What’s happening: Tybee Island Ocean Rescue reported red flags and purple flags flying on the beach Friday, September 25, 2026.
What the flags mean: The red flags warn of hazardous water conditions, including a strong longshore current and rip currents. The purple flags mean jellyfish are in the area.
What this means for you: Swimmers at Tybee Island should be careful of strong currents that can pull people away from shore, and should watch for jellyfish that can sting.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.